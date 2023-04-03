Kelowna Mountie who was acquitted of assault disciplined for oral sex while on duty

Cindy White

A Kelowna RCMP officer who was acquitted in a high-profile assault case is facing the loss of 20 days pay and a transfer to another detachment.

Const. Siggy Pietrzak went before a disciplinary hearing in Kelowna Monday, facing two allegations under sections 2.1 and 7.1 of the RCMP code of conduct. The allegations relate to his actions during an intimate relationship with a woman in 2017, including having oral sex while on duty.

Pietrzak admitted to both allegations, and apoligized to his employer, the public and the woman, whose name is protected under a publication ban.

The first allegation, under section 2.1 of the code of conduct, was for a 2017 incident where he forced the woman, who had consumed a bottle of wine, out of his home in the rain to wait for a cab in the dark.

Section 2.1 of the code of conduct says that RCMP members should treat every person with respect and courtesy and not engage in discrimination or harassment.

In his apology, the 47-year-old admitted that his actions left the woman emotionally scarred, and said he hoped his apology would help heal those scars.

A joint submission from his lawyer and the representative for the RCMP suggests five days without pay for that contravention of the code.

The penalty suggested for the second incident, receiving oral sex while on duty, is 15 days. Section 7.1 of the code says that members should not behave in any manner that is likely to discredit the force.

Pietrzak conceded that his actions could have done damage to the reputation of the RCMP at a time when the force has never been under such intense scrutiny. He said he is striving to be better and re-establish that public confidence.

His lawyer urged adjudicator Kevin Harrison, a retired police chief superintendent, to take the officer’s family situation into consideration on the transfer portion of the penalty. Pietrzak and his wife each have a child from a previous relationship, and it would be difficult to move the whole family away from their current home in West Kelowna.

Pietrzak had faced a third disciplinary allegation under sec. 5.1 of the code, which states that an officer will use only as much force as is reasonably necessary in the circumstances. That allegation was dropped because he was acquitted of assault dating back to a May 2020 arrest in downtown Kelowna that was caught on video by witnesses.

Harrison noted in his ruling that Pietrzak had a previous code of conduct violation for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and that he has only been with the force for seven years.

“His career has not got off to a good start,” said Harrison in pointing out that many members go their whole career without a violation of the code.

Pietrzak has been suspended with pay for more than two years. It's unclear if that will change now that the code of conduct hearing has concluded.