New riding proposed downtown Kelowna, Coldstream and Vernon to split in proposed provincial ridings

Photo: BCEBC The new proposed ridings (left) and current ridings (right) in Kelowna.

The electoral landscape of the Thompson-Okanagan is headed for a shakeup.

The Electoral Boundaries Commission of BC has tabled its recommendations for new provincial ridings, a process that takes place after every two general elections.

Six more electoral districts are being added to the province: one in Kelowna, one on Vancouver Island and four in the Lower Mainland.

“The three current Kelowna ridings are growing at nearly twice the provincial average,” says the commission's report.

The new riding, Kelowna Centre, is proposed to be centered on the city’s downtown core.

“The rapidly increasing population in this area supports a new riding. Doing so means that we can alter the boundaries of neighbouring ridings to achieve better balanced populations and room for growth,” the report continues.

The former riding of Kelowna-Lake Country will now also include Coldstream.

The Kelowna-West riding is proposed to now include Peachland, and no longer include Kelowna’s downtown core. It will carry the new name of West Kelowna-Peachland.

“Residents of downtown Kelowna told us they found it confusing and inappropriate for them to vote in Kelowna West. We also heard that Peachland has strong ties with West Kelowna,” the commission's report said.

The commission said it is rejecting calls to have Big White be a part of a Kelowna MLA’s riding, noting that it did not hear that the community was experiencing barriers to effective representation.

“We note that access to its MLA is facilitated by the relatively low population of Boundary-Similkameen.”

The Kelowna-Mission riding, meanwhile, will see only minor changes associated with the creation of the new downtown riding.

In the North Okanagan, the riding of Vernon-Lumby will now only go as far east as Mara Lake. It previously went as far as the Monashee Mountains. The Shuswap riding sees only minor changes.

Photo: BCEBC The new proposed ridings (left) and current ridings (right) in Vernon..

Kamloops will see significant changes with boundaries adjusted to reflect the urbanization of the city “by adjusting existing riding boundaries to separate the city centre and adjacent neighbourhoods from more sparsely populated neighbourhoods and rural areas.”

An interactive map of the previous and proposed ridings is here.

The recommendations now go to the BC Legislature where politicians will decide whether to accept all, some or none of the commission’s recommendations.