Kelowna RCMP seeking dash-cam video of dangerous driver 

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping the public can assist in an investigation involving a dangerous driver.

On Sunday, officers stopped a dangerous driver on Enterprise Way at Leckie Road.

The vehicle, a white 2017 Toyota Tundra with BC license plate SM5223, had been the subject of numerous reports of dangerous driving, including a near collision with an ambulance and another separate collision with a motorcycle rider.

The vehicle is alleged to have traveled northbound on Highway 97 as far as Vernon before returning to Kelowna again using Highway 97.

Kelowna RCMP is requesting dash-cam footage of the vehicle between the hours of 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m on April 2, north and southbound on Harvey Avenue.

"If you are a witness to any of the events stemming from this vehicle’s driving behaviour, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-17567," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on scene and has been released pending charges.

The vehicle was also impounded.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).