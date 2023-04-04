Madison Erhardt

The KGH Foundation is launching its largest fundraising campaign in history with a massive, $40 million commitment to advance health care at Kelowna General Hospital and across the community.



"Today, we stand with patients, families and our partners in health care to launch what will be the future of care in our community," said Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

"We all want the same thing. What matters most to all of us is the health care that is being delivered right here, where we live."

The campaign's priorities include people, place and innovation.

The $40 million commitment will be broken down into eight categories including:

$3 million in bone and joint care $5 million in brain health $3.5 million in cancer care $4 million in cardiac care $10 million in clinical and surgical excellence $9 million in health system innovation $3.5 million in mental health care $2 million in women's health

"As part of our commitment to advancing clinical and surgical excellence, we will be raising the funds needed to acquire a 3T MRI machine, one of the gold standards in medical imaging, for KGH," Young said.

KGH cardiologist, Dr. Frank Halperin and KGH diagnostic radiologist Dr. Michael Partrick, also participated in the campaign's advisory cabinet and are excited to engage the community in the effort to improve health care locally.

"It has been a very collaborative effort," said Dr. Halperin.

"Health care is changing. In order for the community to have a meaningful impact on health care, we need to find different, more efficient ways to deliver care and embrace technology. We are pleased that this campaign addresses more than the need or better equipment," he added.

For more information on the campaign and fundraising goals, visit kghfoundation.com