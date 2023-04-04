Underground waste bins installed along waterfront and City Park

Photo: Rob Gibson

The City of Kelowna has a new way of dealing with garbage along the waterfront and in City Park this summer.

The city recently installed a series semi-underground garbage collectors in high traffic areas of the city.

Molok, the collectors manufacturer, markets itself as "a better-looking, space-saving, and more cost-effective, way to manage reusables, recyclables, organics, and garbage."

The bins are partially buried underground, and because they are significantly larger than normal garbage bins, and they need to be emptied 80% less often than conventional garbage bins.

During the peak of Kelowna's tourist season in the summer months, regular garbage bins along the waterfront need to be emptied as many as five or six times day.

The 2023 capital budget set aside $153,000 to purchase and install the large capacity waste receptacles.

"Current waste containers have a similar capacity as residential units. Budget is requested to start phasing out the older receptacles with large capacity unites where data shows the highest concentration. These larger units will reduce the staff time required to service these sites. furthermore, many of theses receptacles are not wildlife proof in the city's natural parks," according to the City of Kelowna's 2023 Financial Plan.

The operating costs over to the next three years are anticipated to be $17,500 in 2023, $21,500 in 2024 and $26,500 in 2025.

