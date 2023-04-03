Prescribed burn planned for south of Black Mountain

Photo: Contributed Prescribed burn area

This week, don't be alarmed if you see a large amount of smoke south of Black Mountain.

The Westbank First Nation will be conducting a prescribed burn on its Medicine Creek Tsinstikeptum Indian Reserve/IR 12 Gallaghers’ lands, located approximately 5 kilometres east of the Kelowna city limits and south of Mission Creek on McCulloch Road.

WFN has historically conducted cultural burns on these lands for generations in order to care for the grasslands and the beings that use them. WFN plans to restore fire to these ecosystems and burn approximately 18 hectares that are in critical need of a burn.

The burn may occur on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday this week, depending on weather and site conditions. Smoke will be visible from the City of Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Highway 33. The duration of the burn will be from late morning to late afternoon, for one or two days.

WFN will be assisted by staff from Ntityix Resources and BC Wildfire Service.