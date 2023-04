Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP say a 51-year old man who was reported missing on April 1 has been found by police and is safe.

RCMP say Ian Wilson was last seen March 29 at approximately 3 p.m. when he departed from work in Kelowna. Family noted that Wilson's disappearance was out character for him.

"The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank our local media and the public for remaining vigilant," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.