Finalists unveiled for annual Kelowna Civic and Community awards

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Lloyd Nelson (left), Kelowna's 2021 Citizen of the Year

Finalists have been unveiled for this month's 48th annual Civic and Community Awards celebration.

The three finalists in each of the 13 categories were announced at the opening of Monday's city council meeting.

Categories highlight outstanding achievements made by volunteers, artists, coaches, athletes, businesses and non-profit organizations in the city in 2022.

“Every year, these awards allow us to shine a light on the residents, organizations and businesses that show true excellence in their craft,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager.

“We hope our community will help us in celebrating these truly spectacular community members over the coming weeks.”

This year's finalists and winners will be honoured at a gala Thursday, April 20 at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Over the coming days, finalists will be highlighted at kelowna.ca/civicawards.

The list of finalists in alphabetic order include:

Honour in the Arts

Neil Cadger

Linda Digby

Erikka Moojelsky

Teen Honour in the Arts

Nevaeh Dyson

Cassius Grenier

Riegar Marks

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Trevor Haaheim

Ben Halsall

Travis Miller

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Secondary School Senior Boys Volleyball Team

Okanagan Mission Secondary Senior Girls Volleyball Team

Okanagan Sun Football Team

Female Athlete of the Year

Kanani Coon

Taya Hanson

Anya Pemberton

Male Athlete of the Year

Dustin Little

Sebastien Manuel

Justin Towill

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year

Marija Josipovic

Avery Keating

Brooklyn Widdess

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year

Matteo Marin-Rasmussen

David Mulleny

Walker Sodaro

Champion for the Environment

Allisha Heidt - Chickpeace Refillery

Robert Stupka

The Wilden Group

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Interior Savings Credit Union

Modern PURAIR

Save-On-Foods

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

Central Okanagan Food Bank

Hall Family Foundation

Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club

Young Citizen of the Year

Isabel Gramiak

Laduli Hewage

Liam Sisson

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year

Matt August

Derek Fuhr

Kelly Hutchinson

All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000 while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.