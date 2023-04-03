Finalists unveiled for annual Kelowna Civic and Community awards

Finalists have been unveiled for this month's 48th annual Civic and Community Awards celebration.
The three finalists in each of the 13 categories were announced at the opening of Monday's city council meeting.
Categories highlight outstanding achievements made by volunteers, artists, coaches, athletes, businesses and non-profit organizations in the city in 2022.
“Every year, these awards allow us to shine a light on the residents, organizations and businesses that show true excellence in their craft,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager.
“We hope our community will help us in celebrating these truly spectacular community members over the coming weeks.”
This year's finalists and winners will be honoured at a gala Thursday, April 20 at the Laurel Packinghouse.
Over the coming days, finalists will be highlighted at kelowna.ca/civicawards.
The list of finalists in alphabetic order include:
Honour in the Arts
- Neil Cadger
- Linda Digby
- Erikka Moojelsky
Teen Honour in the Arts
- Nevaeh Dyson
- Cassius Grenier
- Riegar Marks
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
- Trevor Haaheim
- Ben Halsall
- Travis Miller
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
- Kelowna Secondary School Senior Boys Volleyball Team
- Okanagan Mission Secondary Senior Girls Volleyball Team
- Okanagan Sun Football Team
Female Athlete of the Year
- Kanani Coon
- Taya Hanson
- Anya Pemberton
Male Athlete of the Year
- Dustin Little
- Sebastien Manuel
- Justin Towill
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year
- Marija Josipovic
- Avery Keating
- Brooklyn Widdess
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year
- Matteo Marin-Rasmussen
- David Mulleny
- Walker Sodaro
Champion for the Environment
- Allisha Heidt - Chickpeace Refillery
- Robert Stupka
- The Wilden Group
Corporate Community of the Year Award
- Interior Savings Credit Union
- Modern PURAIR
- Save-On-Foods
Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year
- Central Okanagan Food Bank
- Hall Family Foundation
- Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club
Young Citizen of the Year
- Isabel Gramiak
- Laduli Hewage
- Liam Sisson
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year
- Matt August
- Derek Fuhr
- Kelly Hutchinson
All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000 while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.