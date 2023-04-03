Fire doused at Kelowna recycling business

Photo: Madison Erhardt

The Kelowna Fire Department snuffed a fire that broke out at a business on Cambro Road Monday afternoon.

One of the workers at Cascades Recovery, Matt Gratton, tells Castanet the blaze broke out at the very back of the building at 12:30 p.m.

"It was in the very back corner of the building on one of our incline conveyors, as far as we can tell, it was burning underneath all the material. We assume it was a battery because when we were hitting it with the water, it wasn't going out and the flames just kept getting bigger."

Gratton says the employees did their best to douse the fire themselves before fire crews showed up and managed to get the fire under control.

"We were essentially fighting it and then as soon as the fire department showed up, we were evacuated," Gratton said, adding no one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time.