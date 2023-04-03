Community gathers to clean up Rutland parks

Photo: Christopher Bocskei Volunteers help clean up Rutland

Rutland is looking a little cleaner after a group, including Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, MP Tracy Gray, and MLA Norm Letnick, gathered for a spring cleanup.

Cleanup organizer Christopher Bocskei says the fourth annual cleanup was very much needed. "It really, really needed it," he said. "Just the number of needles in the park was really unsettling for me."

The group of more than 30 volunteers worked for several hours to clear some of the debris left behind at several abandoned encampments. "I took the mayor around to some of the spots where I knew people had been living and showed him the extent of the problem," said Bocskei.

Most of the work was done in Rutland's Lions and Chichester Parks.

"Today was a fantastic success. We collected over 28 bags of garbage, including a rocking chair, two mattresses, a tent, clothing, and some needles. There were four abandoned campsites in Chichester and some discarded metals," says Bocskei.

Chichester Park was in the worst condition, according to Bocskei, who says he keeps an eye on where trash starts to pile up in Rutland by riding his bike around the neighborhood.

"We like to do this twice a year, in the spring and in the fall," Bocskei said.