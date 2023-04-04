March was much drier than normal in the Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Erhardt

Environment Canada says March was drier and cooler than average in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

"For the Okanagan, March is a pretty dry month of the year, so it's not uncommon to see dry weather in March, but I mean, looking at the ranking, it definitely was exceptionally dry this time around," said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

Little rain fell in the region last month. Kelowna only saw 4.5 millimetres, making it the sixth driest month on record.

Vernon had 6.5 mm fall throughout the month, compared to a normal precipitation of 25.4 mm. Vernon had its fourth driest month on record.

Penticton had its second driest March on record with only 1.8 mm falling, compared to an average of 23.6 mm.

Kamloops had 0.5 mm fall through March for the fifth driest month on record.

The region was also cooler than normal, although not significantly.

Vernon was the only city across the board to be ranked 'normal' for the month of March. The city sat at an average of 3.6°C.

Kelowna saw its 61st coldest month of March on record at 3.5°C compared to an average of 4.6°C.

Penticton saw an average temperature of 3°C, two degrees cooler than normal, and Kamloops sat at 4.2°C compared to an average of 5.2°C.

The month of April is looking quite mild.

"What we are seeing right now is this week temperatures look to be within a couple of degrees within normal for most of the Okanagan. It will be getting closer to or even above average into next week. Next week is when we are expecting a bit of a warmer trend," Sekhon said.