Kelowna's Denim on the Diamond festival announces lineup

Denim on the Diamond music festival is returning for its fifth year this Labour Day Long weekend.
Thick as Thieves Entertainment announced the Denim lineup at their sold out multi-day music festival this weekend AltiTunes at Big White.
Headlining Denim 2023 on a country-filled Saturday line-up is Nashville based country artist Nate Smith, whose single “Whiskey on You” recently topped the U.S and Canadian charts.
Los Angeles based multi-platinum hit singer Bryce Vine headlines Friday.
Other notable supporting artists include:
MacKenzie Porter, who spent six-week at #1 on the U.S. charts with “Thinking ‘Bout You."
Rêve is a rising star who recently won the 2023 Juno for “Dance Recording of the Year”.
Josh Ross will also be hitting the stage with two top ten hits, and a new album release coming soon.
"Okanagan music fans have grown this festival into an impressive two days of internationally renowned artists. We are striving to provide world class entertainment at a great price downtown Kelowna. Our events are a gathering place for community members to come together for a fun and memorable experience," said Mitch Carefoot, co-owner of Thick as Thieves Entertainment.
The event includes games, food trucks, local drinks and live entertainment across downtown Kelowna.
"Denim has sold out the past four years, and I think this line-up is the most dynamic we’ve had to date. Lots of different genres and performers at the top of their game, something for everyone and most importantly - a weekend reconnecting with friends,” said Kurt Jory, the other half of Thick as Thieves Entertainment.
Tickets and more information can be found here.