Lake Country resident lives out her dream riding horseback through Tim Horton's drive-thru

Photo: Katie Sandberg

It's not something you see everyday.

Lake Country resident Katie Sandberg says she lived out her dream last weekend when she road through a Tim Hortons drive-thru on horseback.

Sandberg says she was riding with her friend at the time when she thought it might be fun to pick up a snack.

"The horses were totally fine. Not scared of the traffic or anything. The speaker didn't turn on, but I think it's because the cars have the sensors. They saw us and they were so excited. I think we made their day for sure."

Sandberg and her friend payed a visit to the Tim's on Oceola Road.

"I was worried we were going to have so many people tell us 'you can't take your horse out here'. One lady who worked at the Dollar Store came running out and we thought she was going to yell at us, but she was so excited and wanting to pet the horses."

Sandberg says next time she goes back with the horses she will let them enjoy an apple fritter.