Kelowna resident captures doorbell camera footage of naked man with a crowbar

Contributed

A Glenmore resident is warning the public after a scary incident Sunday morning.

A video was shared on the public Facebook group "Glenmore Community Group" of what appears to be a naked man walking around with a crowbar.

The video was captured from a doorbell camera.

The resident shared in the Facebook group that the incident happened at 5 a.m. nearby Glenmore and Yates Road.

"I had fallen asleep on the couch and woke up to the chime of my video doorbell. He had a crowbar in his hand I frantically started banging on our window, he ran across the street and into the bushes," the resident wrote.

The naked individual appeared to be attempting to break into vehicles in the area.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.