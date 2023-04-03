Environment Canada says cool to start the week, but expected to warm up

Madison Erhardt

The start of the week will be a little bit cooler than normal for this time of year, but according to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to climb by mid week.

"It looks as if Monday day and Monday night will be the most active day in terms of weather. Regarding temperatures, I will say during the early stages of the work week we will likely see temperatures a few degrees below seasonal," said Ken Dosanjh, Environment Canada meteorologist.

Monday will see a high of 8 C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. The flurries may turn to rain showers by the afternoon. Monday night will drop to -2 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see a high of 11 C with sunshine expected all day.

More sun is in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 13 C.

Friday will will see a chance of showers and cloudy periods with a high of 15 C.

Saturday looks beautiful.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 16 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

