Coquihalla open again after Saturday snow closure

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened.
? CLEAR - #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla between #HopeBC & #MerrittBC is now FULLY OPEN in both directions. Use caution and drive to conditions.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 2, 2023
Box Canyon chain up is NO LONGER in effect.
The highway was closed between Hope and Merritt for several hours late Saturday after snow caused several transport trucks and other vehicles to spin out. There was a multi-vehicle incident between the snowshed and the summit.
According to DriveBC, the route is fully open in both directions, but drivers should use caution and drive to the conditions. Highway webcams show compact snow on the road between Merritt and Hope.
Environment Canada has ended a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.