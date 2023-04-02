Coquihalla open again after Saturday snow closure

Photo: Kurtis Rainer/Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook Vehicles were spinning out in snowy, slippery conditions on the Coquihalla highway Saturday.

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened.

? CLEAR - #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla between #HopeBC & #MerrittBC is now FULLY OPEN in both directions. Use caution and drive to conditions.



Box Canyon chain up is NO LONGER in effect. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 2, 2023

The highway was closed between Hope and Merritt for several hours late Saturday after snow caused several transport trucks and other vehicles to spin out. There was a multi-vehicle incident between the snowshed and the summit.

According to DriveBC, the route is fully open in both directions, but drivers should use caution and drive to the conditions. Highway webcams show compact snow on the road between Merritt and Hope.

A chain-up order for Box Canyon has been lifted.

Environment Canada has ended a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.