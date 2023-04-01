Kelowna resident Ian Wilson has not been seen since March 29

Photo: RCMP Ian Wilson

Kelowna RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing man.

Ian Wilson, 51, of Kelowna, was last seen March 29 at approximately 3 p.m. when he departed from work in Kelowna.

Wilson is described as Caucasian, six-feet, four-inches tall, 232 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wilson drives a 2019 red Honda Civic with white lettering URDREAMING.ORG along the back window.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Ian Wilson, they are asking for the public to keep a watchful eye for him and his vehicle.

“Police and family are concerned for Ian’s well being adding this is out of character for him” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilson is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).