Tree goes up in flames overnight in Kelowna's Pandosy neighbourhood

Firefighters responded to several 911 calls early Saturday as a large tree went up in flames in Kelowna's Pandosy neighbourhood.

Crews arrived about 2:20 a.m. to find a tall tree ablaze on the 600 block of Cadder Avenue.

The tree was close to homes, with multiple exposures including three vehicles, four homes, a camper and numerous outbuildings, says Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Capt. Jarret Dais.

The fire was knocked down quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Dais says the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, and its cause is undetermined.

KFD responded with three engines, a rescue truck, command vehicle, and 15 fire personnel.

RCMP and paramedics also attended the incident.