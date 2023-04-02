Provincial hotel industry representatives to gather in Kelowna in early May

Photo: Contributed

Members of the province’s accommodation industry will be coming to Kelowna in early May.

The BC Hotel Association will be hosting the BCHA Summit on May 1 and 2 at Delta by Marriott Hotels Grand Okanagan.

The summit will featured a marketplace of more than 40 vendors, and keynote addresses and breakout sessions for stakeholders who are looking to get the industry back to the heights it enjoyed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a welcome reception at BNA Brewing Co., and the BCHA Industry Excellence Awards will also be dished out to the deserving recipients during a gala on the second night of the summit.

The keynote address will be delivered by author Dr. John Izzo, who will discuss responsibility. Based on his bestselling book, the talk will highlight important principles such as taking personal responsibility, the impact of individual actions and how leadership is a decision, not a position.

