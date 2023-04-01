Proposal for 22 condominium units in McKinley Beach delivered to City of Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A 22-unit condominium project has been proposed for McKinley Beach.

New Town Architecture has submitted a development permit application as well as a development variance permit for Aurora, which would be located at 3620 Hilltown Dr. in the neighbourhood north of Kelowna.

The building would be built into a slope and would be eight storeys high at its tallest point. It would feature outdoor and indoor amenity spaces as well as decks on each of the homes.

Forty-four parking stalls, some of which would be in the underground parkade, and 26 bike stalls would be part of the project as well.