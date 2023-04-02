Event that brings startup ideas to fruition returns in May to downtown Kelowna

Photo: Instagram

If you have a startup idea that you are sure will turn into a prosperous business, you will want to mark the first weekend of May in your calendar.

That is when Startup Weekend Okanagan will return, giving nascent business ideas a chance to bloom through the power of people.

Startup Weekend Okanagan, which will be held May 5-7, is a 54-hour event where aspiring entrepreneurs, developers and designers come together to pitch their ideas, form teams and build working prototypes. Participants begin the event on Friday night, and the best ideas are singled out on Sunday.

The last Startup Weekend Okanagan was held in March 2019 at Kelowna’s Innovation Centre.

Ticket sales for the event will be launched soon, and you can sign up to receive notification of when that happens by signing up here.