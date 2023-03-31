Craft Culture holding spring market this weekend in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Spring has arrived and that means Craft Culture is back with its spring market.

Craft Culture is taking over the Kelowna Curling Club this weekend — Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — with more than 135 vendors.

Visitors are invited to shop an array of handmade products, including jewelry, pottery, home decor and gourmet food.

Admission is $5, and kids under 12 get in for free. The first 50 people through the doors each morning will receive swag bags full of goodies from vendors, and every customer is entered for a chance to win a handmade door prize.

A full schedule and vendor list is here.