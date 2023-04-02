Construction set to begin on large rental complex in Kelowna

Photo: Ironclad Developments

A Manitoba-based developer is ready to begin construction on a 401-unit complex across from Orchard Park Mall.

Ironclad Developments was issued a building permit this week valued at $21.8 million for construction of the project that fronts onto Springfield Road and the intersections with Benvoulin Road and Benvoulin Court.

When complete, the development will include five six-storey buildings with a mixture of studio, one and two bedroom residential units as well as some commercial components fronting onto both Benvoulin and Springfield roads.

During council's initial consideration of the project there were concerns raised about what some believed to be a lack of green space and livability around the development.

Many of those issues were addressed when council approved the development permit in August of last year.

The overall development will include a walking garden in the interior of the project, kids play area and secured pet relief area as well as rooftop patios on three of the five buildings.

While the rental tenure zone which ensures the complex will remain rental in perpetuity allows for a 20 per cent reduction in parking, however the developer is providing parking space for 404 vehicles, 103 more than required.