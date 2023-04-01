Kelowna ultimate frisbee group looking for new players

Photo: Contributed

It's time to get back to enjoying spring and summer sports again.

The Kelowna Ultimate Players Society is inviting residents and sports fans to discover the game of Ultimate Frisbee.

Through their upcoming Flickstart! clinic, new comers, as well as old, have an opportunity to learn the basics of Ultimate or have the option to refine their skills in the face-paced sport.

Ultimate Frisbee or simply 'Ultimate,' combines skill, teamwork, and strategy. Through a variety of mix gendered teams, the objective is to move the disc down the field and score points by completing passes into the end zone.

The clinic offers two separate sessions for beginners and intermediate players. Beginners learn the fundamentals of the sport, while the more experienced players run through skills and drills meant to improve their skills ahead of the new season.

Sign up is $15 and comes with your own disc.

The Flickstart! clinic takes place April 19 until April 26, taking place at the Parkinson Rec Centre. More details here.