Part of Mission Creek Greenway to temporarily close

A portion of the Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park will be temporarily closed for two weeks starting Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 14, excluding the evenings and the long weekend from Friday, April 7 through Monday, April 10.

The closure will affect the recreational trail upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot and trail entrance to the Smoothing Stones bridge.

Crews will be completing flood-related trail restoration, hydroseeding, planting, and installing new boardwalks between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges.

Visitors are advised to respect the signed, closed area and to remain cautious of trucks and heavy equipment accessing the work site.