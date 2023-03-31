No criminality related to body found in Mission Creek, family says

Photo: Tami Johnson Jodi Chmilar.

A body discovered in Mission Creek Thursday has been identified by family members as Jodi Chmilar.

The family says there is no criminality involved in the death.

"We all knew that she was having a tough time, but we didn't really have any idea," said sister-in-law Tami Johnson.

Chmilar's body was discovered at the side of Mission Creek Thursday just after 3 p.m. not far from the main entrance.

The family has started a GoFundMe for Chmilar's 14-year-old son, who she leaves behind.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I make this post on behalf of the Chmilar and Stienstra families. Earlier today Jodi passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Her body was discovered at Mission Creek Park earlier this afternoon," said Johnson on the GoFundMe page.

"There’s little details at this time but as the family, and especially Jodi’s son Ryan face the road ahead, perhaps we could come together and help ease the burden of her funeral arrangements."

Johnson said Chmilar was well known in the hospitality industry where she worked for years, including the Gulfstream restaurant.

"Jodi’s infectious laugh and fun loving spirit will be missed by all those she touched in some way. Thank you so much for your contribution, or even just sharing," the GoFundMe concluded.