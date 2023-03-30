Crews douse house fire on Dougall Road

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 9:05 p.m.

Tammy Kasper spotted the fire while getting gas.

She says the fire is now out, but police and firefighters remain on the scene. Kasper said she saw five fire trucks and two police officers at the scene.

FortisBC has also now arrived.

ORIGINAL 8:56 p.m.

A Castanet reader sent in photos of a fire reported to be burning in Kelowna, in the Rutland area.

The fire is believed to be burning at Highway 33 and Dougall Road.

Police and firefighters appear to be on the scene.

Castanet will update this story as information becomes available.