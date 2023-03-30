Mission Greenway closed, public asked to stay away

Photo: Brayden Ursel Location just east of entrance to Mission Creek Park

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed a body has been discovered in the bushes in an area off the Mission Creek Greenway near the entrance to Mission Creek Regional Park.

No further information has been released.

Castanet News has a reporter on the scene and will update the story as information becomes available.

ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.

Mission Creek Park and the Mission Greenway are closed for what Kelowna RCMP are calling an investigation.

Police are saying only that they were called to the area shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

"An investigation is underway and the police are asking people to stay away from the area," police say in a brief email.

"Access to Mission Creek Park is limited and the greenway portion is closed to foot traffic."

Further details are expected to be released when information becomes available.