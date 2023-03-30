Body found in Kelowna's Mission Creek Greenway

Photo: Brayden Ursel The coroner preparing a gurney to retrieve a body found Thursday in the Mission Creek Greenway.

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

Images sent to Castanet suggest the body found Thursday in the Mission Creek Greenway belonged to a woman.

A witness at the scene told a Castanet reporter he was sitting on a bench in the sun when the police showed up and started taping off the area.

According to the witness, a woman led the police to a body in the bush off an embankment near the creek, just east of the main entrance on Springfield Road.

When Castanet arrived, police were patrolling the scene and waiting for the coroners to arrive. Moments later, a body was pulled out of the bush and placed in the back of the coroner's van.

The investigation by RCMP is in the early stages at this point, and the cause of death is currently unknown. Castanet will update the story as soon as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed a body has been discovered in the bushes in an area off the Mission Creek Greenway near the entrance to Mission Creek Regional Park.

No further information has been released.

Castanet News has a reporter on the scene and will update the story as information becomes available.

ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.

Mission Creek Park and the Mission Greenway are closed for what Kelowna RCMP are calling an investigation.

Police are saying only that they were called to the area shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

"An investigation is underway and the police are asking people to stay away from the area," police say in a brief email.

"Access to Mission Creek Park is limited and the greenway portion is closed to foot traffic."

Further details are expected to be released when information becomes available.