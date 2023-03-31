Fundraiser for Ukrainian newcomers brings in close to $50,000

Photo: Mohini Singh Firefighter Kyle Jacobsen hands out hats and colouring books to children during the Blue Jeans, Burgers & Bevvies fundraiser at the Kelowna Yacht Club on March 27, 2023.

The smiling faces of the children say it all.

A fundraiser earlier this week, organized by Hearts and Hands for Ukraine raised nearly $50,000, and donations are still coming in.

Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh says close to 500 people attended the Blue Jeans, Burgers & Bevvies event at the Kelowna Yacht Club Tuesday.

“It was very heartwarming to see the outpouring of love for the Ukrainian families who now call Kelowna home,” said Singh.

Singh says the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society made a $500 donation. Firefighter Kyle Jacobsen brought hats and colouring books for some of the children at the event.

Eighty per cent of the money raised at Blue Jeans, Burgers & Bevvies will be used to buy essentials for about 200 Ukrainian families in the Central Okanagan. Another 100 are expected to arrive in the next six weeks.

Twenty per cent of the donations will go to Kelowna Community Resources to support programs for immigrant families.

“We are hoping to do more to help those who are looking for a safe place to call home,” adds Singh, who says another Hearts and Hands for Ukraine fundraiser is in the works for July.