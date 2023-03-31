Vehicle access to seven RDCO regional parks opens this weekend

Photo: RDCO Kalamoir Regional Park

Here’s a sure sign of spring in the Central Okanagan.

Vehicle access for seven of the 30 regional parks operated by the Regional District of Central Okanagan will reopen after being closed since last fall.

Over the winter, gates restrict access to roadways and parking lots at Kalamoir Regional Park, Bertram Creek, Kopje, Raymer Bay, Traders Cove, the Brown Road access to Glen Canyon, and the Field Road access to Scenic Canyon. All the parks are open to foot traffic year-round.

The McCulloch Road gate to Scenic Canyon is closed year-round with foot access only from that entrance.

The hours of operation for the regional parks in the RDCO are as follows: