Kelowna RCMP brings back Coffee with a Cop in April

Photo: Madison Erhardt An RCMP officer meets with Kelowna residents during Coffee with a Cop in January, 2023.

Beginning on Monday, April 3, the Kelowna RCMP will sit down with members of the public for another round of Coffee with a Cop.

The community engagement events are back by popular demand. RCMP members first sat down with members of the public during the information question and answer sessions earlier this year. The aim is to break down barriers.

“It was a great experience in January,” says Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Several people came to speak with our team members during the Coffee with a Cop events in January and we are looking forward to talking to even more people this time around.”



In April, Coffee with a Cop will be hosted at the following locations:

Monday, April 3, 2023 – UBC Okanagan campus – Courtyard outside – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 13, 2023 – 350 Bakehouse Café - 567 Bernard Avenue – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Kekuli Cafe – 3550 Carrington Rd #307, West Kelowna – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Downtown Kelowna Library – 1380 Ellis Street - 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.



Della-Paolera points out that you don’t even need to buy a coffee if you want to sit down and have a conversation with one of the RCMP officers at the events.

