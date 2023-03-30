Kelowna MapleFest celebrates the sweet flavours of Francophone culture

Photo: Deon Nel photography Kelowna MapleFest 2023 will wrap up with the Sugar Shack Brunch on April 30.

Dubbed the annual celebration of all things maple syrup, Kelowna MapleFest is set to take over downtown from April 27 to April 30.

Presented by the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan, the festival includes a wide range of activities celebrating Francophone culture.

MapleFest begins on Thursday, April 27, with a screening of the movie The Time Thief, based on the story by Fred Pellerin.

The Family Day X Rustic Market takes over Stuart Park on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can indulge in maple taffy pulling, poutine, pea soup, live music, bouncy castles and circus workshops.

The Sugar Shack Brunch goes Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse. Diners will be treated to pancakes, ham, baked beans, scrambled eggs and plenty of maple syrup. Adding a touch of folk to the family fun will be The Old Time Fiddlers.

Tickets to The Time Thief and Sugar Shack Brunch are available through the Kelowna MapleFest website.