City of Kelowna to close Paul's Tomb for rock scaling

Photo: City of Kelowna

Enjoy Paul's Tomb while you can.

The City of Kelowna has announced plans to close down the Paul's Tomb Trail on Knox Mountain next month.

Beginning Monday, April 3 until the end of May, the public will not be welcome on the trail as crews will be onsite rock scaling and constructing rockfall barriers along the east side of the trail.

The City says this work will mitigate rockfall hazards to improve safety for trail users, as well as prevent damage to the trail by reducing the need for regular rock scaling.

Signage will be posted in the area indicating the trail is closed during this time.

As for the rest of Knox Mountain, trails will remain open for people looking to get outdoors.