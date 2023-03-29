Kelowna RCMP hand out 45 tickets and charges in distracted-driving blitz

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP recently wrapped up a two-day distracted driving blitz, handing out 45 violation tickets and charges.

With spring here and summer around the corner, RCMP is reminding drivers to share the road with motorcycles, cyclists and pedestrians.

Of the 45 drivers stopped during this campaign, 40, were for distracted driving, including using electronic devices while driving. Two of the fines were issued for unlicensed drivers and one prohibited driver, along with two inspection orders handed out for a defective vehicle and a loud motorcycle muffler.

“Drivers need to travel with care,” said Mike Della-Paolera, RCMP media relations officer. “The roads are dry and the sun has been shining as of late, but that is no reason to drive carelessly, putting yourself or other motorists at risk.”

Kelowna RCMP remind the public, if you see someone driving dangerously or putting others at risk, call 9-1-1 immediately. Non-emergency calls can also be made by calling the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300.