Building permits in place for apartment at Benvoulin and Mayer roads

A large apartment development on Benvoulin Road that caused a bit of a stir around the city council table earlier this year is going ahead as planned.

The city this week issued a building permit valued at $22.35 million for the development which includes 187 units within three five-storey apartment buildings.

Council gave final reading to the development in early February, but had concerns about traffic impacts pertaining to the extension of Mayer Road.

"There is congestion, Benvoulin Road is completely congested," said Coun. Maxine DeHart, who noted she travels the road three of four times a day.

"Right at Mayer, you are waiting for the light on Springfield. I want to vote for the building, but I don't like the intersection."

After approving the form and character of the project, council also asked that the city's engineering department bring back a report with answers to some of the questions council raised over traffic and safety.

Development planning manager Terry Barton told Castanet News council has received the information they requested when they approved the development permit.

"An information report went back to council to let them know that the intersection design has been well considered and the applicant will be installing what our transportation department feels warranted," says Barton.

At the time of development permit, Barton told council extension of Mayer Road has been in the works for about a decade as different developments sprung up in the area.