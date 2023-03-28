Rutland Wendy's closed temporarily due to small bathroom fire, drive-thru to reopen soon

Photo: Tim Malcolm

A small bathroom fire has forced the Wendy's at 130 Hollywood Road South to close temporarily while fire crews snuff the blaze.

A Castanet reader who stopped next door at the TacoTime shared photos of the Kelowna Fire Department on the scene. Crews were made sure the fire didn't spread.

The other photo shows Wendy's work crew taking a break inside the TacoTime while the fire crews finish mopping up the scene next door.

Castanet reached out to Wendy's for more details and was told indoor dining will be closed for the night but the drive-thru should be open just after 6:30 p.m.