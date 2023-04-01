Canadian Idol finalist Martin Kerr to play at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Photo: Contributed

A Canadian Idol finalist will be bringing his talent to Kelowna.

Edmonton-based singer-songwriter Martin Kerr will be performing at the Mary Irwin Theatre on April 12 at 7:30 p.m.



Kerr's music journey began by performing at farmers' markets and intimate house concerts, where he developed following. His career took off after being a finalist on Canadian Idol.

Kerr opened for Sarah McLauchlan on Canada Day at Edmonton's Rogers place.

His independent album, "Better Than Brand-New," reached number two on the iTunes chart and earned him the title of male artist of the year at the 2017 Edmonton Music Awards.



Tickets to the Kelowna performance are $50 and are available RCA box office.