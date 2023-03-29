Kelowna RCMP sued over Superstore parking lot takedown

Photo: Google Street View In a lawsuit filed on March 23, 2023, a man alleges he was assault by two RCMP officers during an arrest in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore on Baron Road in August 2021.

Two Kelowna RCMP officers are being sued for alleged assault during an incident in 2021.

Paul Pete Postnikoff filed the lawsuit last week in BC Supreme Court, naming Const. Jimmieson, Const. Cumming, the Attorney General of Canada, and the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of BC.

The notice of civil claim stems from an incident on Aug. 12, 2021, outside the Real Canadian Superstore at 2280 Baron Road. Postnikoff identifies himself as a retired businessman living in Kelowna.

The lawsuit alleges that he was eating lunch inside his vehicle when two marked and unmarked RCMP cruisers arrived, blocking the area where he was parked. Jimmieson approached Plotnikoff, who was inside his vehicle, and said the RCMP had received a complaint from the Superstore.

Postnikoff claims that after suggesting he had been eating his lunch in that spot regularly without any problems, he was removed from his vehicle for the possession of "dimebags." The lawsuit alleges that Postnikoff's chest was thrust aggressively against his vehicle, leaving deep tissue bruising to his upper chest. He also says he was dragged by the handcuffs, repeatedly hit in the head with an open palm, and physically thrown in the back of one of the cruisers.

The suit claims that Postnikoff was sober and requested blood and urine testing for scientific proof of sobriety but was refused by the officers. The notice of claim goes on to say that a search of Postnikoff’s vehicle found no illegal substances, only the plaintiff’s prescription medication. He says he was later released from the handcuffs, had his keys and driver's license confiscated, and then the officers left the parking lot.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for alleged head, chest, neck and wrist injuries. Postnikoff claims that he was examined at Kelowna General Hospital emergency room and later at a health centre in Castlegar and at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail for nosebleeds, chest pain, numbness in his arms, and sharp pain in his legs. He also says he began to experience symptoms of photophobia (eye discomfort in bright light).

The suit accuses the RCMP of negligence, claiming the force "failed to supervise appropriately and train their officers in techniques that would avoid excessive force causing damage to the plaintiff."

Postnikoff filed a court application in June 2022 seeking to obtain an unaltered exact duplicate of Kelowna RCMP file 2021-52178 and all video of his arrest on August 12, 2021. It's not clear from online court records if that application was granted.

Along with general damages, Postnikoff is also seeking aggravated and punitive damages, costs, and damages pursuant to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In response to a request for comment, the RCMP said it's not clear if they have been formally served with the lawsuit.

"The RCMP is, however, aware of the claim, but, as we are subject to it and the court process, it would be inappropriate for us to comment,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer. "Once served, the Department of Justice will review, and a statement of defense for the RCMP will be issued through the appropriate court process."

None of the allegations made in the notice of claim have been argued in court.