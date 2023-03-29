Volunteers are needed to help with the year's Run for the Cure

Photo: Run for the Cure

Organizers for the Canadian Cancer Society's annual CIBC Run for the Cure are in need of local volunteers to help plan this year's event.

The popular breast cancer fundraiser is slated for Oct. 1 at City Park but organizers say the Kelowna event could be in jeopardy if they can't fill key positions.

Organizers are looking for people to fill several positions in logistics, event planning, fundraising, communications, registration and more.

They are currently recruiting for:

Hope Engagement Lead

Registration Lead

Run Director Community Engagement

Run Director, Logistics

Site and Route Lead

Volunteer Engagement Lead

In order to have a successful event, volunteers are essential to help plan and organize the run.

"Your gift of time can help fund groundbreaking breast cancer research and compassionate support programs for all Canadians facing a breast cancer journey," organizers state.

If you are interested in helping to ensure people in our community with breast cancer can live longer, fuller lives, click here to sign up as a volunteer, or email [email protected].