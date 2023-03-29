Mom warns other parents after daughter was swarmed, beaten in McCurdy Road area

Photo: Cindy White Bus stop along Highway 97 and McCurdy Road where two assaults happened on March 17 and March 23.

A Kelowna mom is warning other parents not to let their teens attend bush parties in the McCurdy Road area after her daughter and a friend were swarmed and beaten.

The woman, who doesn’t want her name used to protect her daughter’s identity, says the attack happened on the Family Day long weekend in February.

“I want all the parents of teenagers to know, don’t let your kids go to these parties.”

The two girls suffered concussions and other injuries. Both were treated at Kelowna General Hospital.

The mom says her biggest fear was that what happened to her daughter would happen again.

She decided to speak up publicly after a 15-year-old girl was attacked at the bus stop along Highway 97 near McCurdy Road on March 23, in the same general area as the swarming of her daughter.

The February attack was reported to Kelowna RCMP, who echoed the mom’s message warning against bush parties.

“We absolutely agree that the students should not go to this location to party for many reasons including minors drinking, fights. It’s an inherently dangerous place,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer for Kelowna RCMP.

“We have had our SROs (school resource officers) and the School District continuously speak with the students and advising them of not only the dangers but the legal liability of participating in trespassing, fighting, consuming alcohol and other substances while being minors.”

He says that multiple investigators are working on the files.

The worried parent says she has also heard of teen swarmings happening at other locations around the city.

Della-Paolera urges parents to report these incidents, noting that it seems that sometimes they post to social media even before going to the police.

He notes that the RCMP investigates all reports that are received and that the direction of the investigation depends on many factors including severity and age. If the police feel the evidence warrants a charge, the file is then turned over to the BC Prosecution Service to make the final determination.

Both the February swarming and the one last Thursday happened in the same area as another group assault on March 17. In that incident, international student Gagandeep Singh was jumped by several young people after he got off a bus at the Highway 97 and McCurdy Road stop. He was punched, kicked, had his turban ripped off and was dragged by his hair.

Members of the Sikh community held a rally at the bus stop on March 19, calling for the case to be investigated as a hate-motivated crime. The BC Hate Crimes Team has been consulted by Kelowna RCMP as part of the investigation. So far no arrests have been announced.