One-day conference celebrating women set for Kelowna Innovation Centre

Photo: Eventbrite

A one-day conference is taking place on Thursday at the Kelowna Innovation Centre in celebration of women.

The event is organized by Liza Magcale, chief executive officer of Delegating Wisely Inc., a digital innovation movement focused on humanizing science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

The event will bring together local women and supporters of women to empower the community with their individual skills.

Participants will be able to gain experience with Google's #IAmRemarkable workshops.

The #IAmRemarkable initiative is powered by Google to encourage underrepresented groups to self-promote and challenge perceptions towards sharing their own accomplishments.

Tickets are $70 and include breakfast and lunch.

The conference will take place at the Okanagan's hub of technology and will run from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

All proceeds will go towards a community charity that has not yet been chosen.

For more information and tickets, click here.