Kelowna comedian creates comedy album about his wife's cancer journey

Madison Erhardt

"Sometimes the only way to get some sort of power back over a situation like that is to be able to laugh at it."

That's one lesson that comedian Jordan Strauss learned after his wife's cancer diagnosis.

Jordan and Chelsea Strauss were in the middle of planning their wedding in March 2022 when Chelsea’s knee, which had been bothering her for almost a year, began to be unbearably painful.

After a number of doctor visits and tests, Chelsea was told she had osteosarcoma in her left femur — bone cancer.

Osteosarcoma is the same cancer that Terry Fox had and Chelsea's cancer was also found in the same spot.

"The treatment was very aggressive. Six rounds of chemo and a major surgery on her leg," Strauss said.

The couple were determined to go through with their wedding, despite Chelsea having to start aggressive chemotherapy just two and a half weeks before their wedding day.

Two days before the wedding Chelsea was hospitalized with a fever and was told she would not be allowed to leave until her fever came down for a full 48 hours.

With some begging and pleading she was able to leave the hospital to participate in her wedding, but after quick ceremony, the 30 year-old had to go back to Kelowna General Hospital.

Through the couple's cancer journey, Strauss put together a comedy album.

"It does seem a little bit odd... a comedy album about my wife's cancer diagnosis, but I wrote it with the thought in mind that I want this to be enjoyed by people that are going through the same thing."

Those that are interested in downloading the comedy album named The Funny Thing about Cancer can click here.

"You pay what you want. It is a digital download and 20 per cent of all proceeds will be donated to bone cancer research foundations."

Strauss says sometimes the best medicine is laugher.

"Try not to let it take your sense of humour from you. It is a massive tool to cope with difficult situations and even if it is just momentarily it can make everything seem OK."

Chelsea has completed her chemotherapy and is now in remission.

The Strauss' will be celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in May 2023. They plan on finally having that wedding reception they missed out on the previous year.