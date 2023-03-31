CMHA Kelowna, FortisBC partnership providing job-skills training

Photo: Pixabay

The Canadian Mental Health Association in Kelowna is recruiting participants in a job-skills training program in partnership with FortisBC.

The Residential Energy Efficiency Works Program (REnEW) launched in 2010, educating and training people who are experiencing barriers when it comes to finding work. This opportunity gives people the chance for a career within the energy-efficient construction industry.

“We applaud the leadership of FortisBC for starting the REnEW program and are proud to partner with them to support vulnerable people to build their self confidence and stabilize their lives,” said CMHA Kelowna CEO Mike Gawliuk.

Participants will earn a certificates in first aid, fall protection, WHMIS and construction safety training systems. These certificates help set people up for a better job.

Employers within the trades sector also benefit by partnering with the program, gaining access to the skilled, entry-level workers in a time when the labour force is struggling. Employers will also have up to two weeks of wages covered through the program.

“Working together with CMHA Kelowna is a great opportunity to support participants with training sessions and practical experience they can take with them and apply in their future careers,” said FortisBC's community programs manager Carol Suhan.

“It’s inspiring to see graduates of this program find success in their own unique ways and we look forward to welcoming this next group of participants into our program.”

Following safety training sessions, participants will spend two weeks installing energy efficiency measures at Freedom's Door, a men's addiction and recovery centre.

People involved are mentored through Foundry Works and CMHA Kelowna for up to three months to help find long-term or permanent work placement.

Sessions begin May 8, but prospective employees are encouraged to apply by April 14 by contacting CMHA Kelowna at 250-801-5654.