Hockey player from Kelowna charged after crash in Saskatchewan

Photo: Tri-City Americans Goaltender Jared Picklyk, from Kelowna, was charged after a truck crashed into a property in Humboldt, Saskatchewan on March 25, 2023.

A hockey player from Kelowna was suspended from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League after being arrested over the weekend.

CTV News reports that Jared Piklyk, a 20-year old goaltender for the Humboldt Broncos, was charged with refusal to comply with a breath screening after a pickup truck crashed into a home in Humboldt around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday.

The RCMP told the network that no injuries were reported. They are still investigating the incident.

The crash happened just hours after the Broncos eliminated Nipawin from the SJHL playoffs.

“The league is presently investigating these allegations and will take appropriate action once our investigation is complete,” SJHL commissioner Kyle McIntyre told CTV News in a written statement.

The Broncos issued a statement on Monday saying they were aware of an incident involving one of their players, but didn’t name Picklyk.

“The local authorities have the Broncos and SJHL’s full cooperation. The player in question has been suspended indefinitely. The organization has no further comment at this time,” said the team.

Picklyk played for the Okanagan Rockets U16 AAA team in 2018-2019 and the Okanagan HA U18 Prep team in 2020-2021. He spent time with the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes and Tri-City Americans, joining the Humboldt Broncos in their run to the playoffs earlier this season. He was named ‘Goaltender of the Month’ in February.

Picklyk is scheduled to appear in a Humboldt court May 8.