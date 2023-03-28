Liquor license sought for craft brewery within the airport business park

Photo: Facebook

An Okanagan company is looking to establish a a craft brewery on Matrix Crescent within Kelowna's airport business park.

Three Lakes Brewing has applied for a liquor primary license for the site.

"To start, we will be brewing our craft beer recipes at another brewery then we will bring our wort to our brewery for detailed fermenting and preparation," the company's proposal states.

"We will then keg and can our beer at our location and distribute to local pubs, breweries and liquor stores."

A 30-person tasting area will also be included within the site.

The application states a brewery located within the north end of the city will provide access to locals and tourists alike who wish to access locally made, high quality beer.

"Being in the airport business park, we would also like to be able to offer our mezzanine for rental of private business events and meetings.

"We are all about local and will be neighbours to Two Donkeys Bakers and Fortune Creek catering that we can support and have them supply bites for our guests."

The application says the brewery will be run by three women "doing what we love but also with a focus of locals supporting locals."

"There are not many women in the brewing industry and definitely now 100 per cent women run in the Okanagan."