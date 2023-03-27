Kelowna re-opens Knox Mountain to vehicle traffic for summer

Photo: City of Kelowna

Knox Mountain park is once again open to vehicle traffic.

Knox Mountain Drive reopened Monday with vehicles being allowed to use the roadway from noon until 8 p.m. daily.

The roadway only provides vehicle access from the base of Knox Mountain to the Crown lookout midway up the hill.

Knox Mountain Park is Kelowna’s largest natural area park spanning 385 hectares. It is open to the public from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day.

Vehicle traffic is being studied as part of the City of Kelowna's usage and accessibility trial. Vehicles are only allowed to drive to to the first lookout. The study will run until 2024.

Washrooms in city parks are expected to reopen April 3 barring any unforeseen weather conditions.