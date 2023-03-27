Kelowna Euchre Tournament takes place this Saturday

Photo: Zazzle

Calling all Ontarians, card sharks, and Euchre enthusiasts. JCI Kelowna is ordering up all of Kelowna in its search for the best Euchre pair in town.

On Saturday April 1 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Kelowna Euchre Tournament will take place at the German Canadian Harmonie Club.

Euchre is a popular trick-taking card card game, played in pairs. It is believed to have originated in the early 19th century in the United States, and it quickly spread across the border into Ontario, where it became a staple in Ontarian life.

Each team will be guaranteed five games, and prizes for first, second, and third place.

Participants will also enjoy drinks and a BBQ dinner on site for an additional cost.

All proceeds from the event will go to JCI Kelowna to support their work in the community.

Tickets can be found here.

JCI Kelowna is affiliated with Junior Chamber International (JCI); a worldwide community of young leaders between the ages of 18 to 40. JCI members strive to grow as individuals while positively impacting the community.