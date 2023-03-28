Okanagan Humane Society launches raffle to raise funds for community work

Photo: The Okanagan Humane Society

The Okanagan Humane Society has launched its annual 'Spring Raffle to Rescue Animals' to raise funds to support an extremely busy season.

“This time of year is very busy for OHS and all of our volunteers as the rescue work begins," said Romany Runnalls, volunteer board president, OHS. "There is always a large influx of lost, abandoned, stray and feral animals in the spring which results in a lot of breeding for both owned and community animals.”

OHS helped more than 1,500 animals in 2022, breaking the record of the most animals they have served in a one-year period. To date OHS has spayed or neutered more than 25,000 local animals and counting.

“Much of our mission work and funding goes directly to spaying and neutering animals in our community," Runnalls said.

“We rescue animals and support low cost spay neuter programs through partner veterinarians for families experiencing income hardship and having difficulty affording spay and neuter services for pets; along with also ensuring our community animals are fixed to be a part of the solution to pet overpopulation," she added.

OHS has been working in the community for 27 years, capturing, sterilizing, and rehoming homeless, stray, and feral community cats and kittens. Rescue work can be costly, especially when the animals are unowned.

The volunteer program recently rescued 24 adult cats and 28 kittens from one rural property by Osoyoos.

OHS says the cost of the rescue effort was more than $30,000 as many of the kittens were sick with respiratory and eye infections and all had to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and receive ID before being adopted into a new home.

To support OHS and to purchase raffle tickles, click here.

Raffle prizes include two early bird cash draws, a weekend getaway to Revelstoke, a wine experience in Osoyoos and a $500 gift certificate for veterinary services with one of OHS veterinary partners in the Okanagan region.