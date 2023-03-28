Pickleball out as Kelowna Curling Club returns to full slate of trade shows and events this summer

After three years of pandemic closures and restrictions that impacted the business, the Kelowna Curling Club is ready for a full summer of trade shows and events.

The Brewmasters Bonspiel wrapped up the winter season last weekend, and the ice is coming out ahead of the first big event, Craft Culture, this coming weekend, April 1 and 2.

“And then, we’re doing all kinds of fun events including, first time ever, we’re doing a 40 pool table tournament that’s going to run about nine days,” says KCC general manager Jock Tyre. “We’ve got our traditional tattoo show coming, as well as the Hopscotch Festival.

“For those who don’t know what Hopscotch is, it's whiskey and spirits. It’s not about jumping in little squares drawn out in chalk.”

Summer curling is also back, including a bonspiel that attracts more than 70 teams from across North America.

However, the return of pre-COVID summer bookings also means that the club won’t be making room for pickleball, like it has over the past few off-seasons.

“It is disappointing, but at the same time, it’s just not worth us opening the doors and having it open seven days a week for just the small court fees that we were getting. People just weren’t using the restaurant,” explains Tyre.

He says, sometime in the future, they might be able to bring pickleball back, but for now the focus is on renting out the curling club to recoup lost revenue.

“I think we’re right back where we were pre-COVID and hoping we can expand on that.”